Will Michigan State's Secondary Return to 'No Fly Zone'?
Michigan State's secondary was iconically known as the "No Fly Zone" back in the 2010s.
Known for locking down opponents' wide receivers and dominating against the pass game. In recent years, the Spartans have not lived up to the formidable standard of play that is accompanied by the nickname. However, there is quite a lot of optimism that the "No Fly Zone" may be on the cusp of returning to East Lansing.
In 2024, Michigan State's pass defense struggled significantly. They were ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per game, giving up an average of 206 per game. A lack of depth and constantly rotating different players at the safety and cornerback positions made it impossible to build chemistry as a unit. However, with a returning core and some key transfer additions, there is hope on the horizon.
A few players returning with experience are safety Malik Spencer and Chance Rucker. Spencer is in his third year at Michigan State, and over the last two seasons has logged 117 tackles. He brings leadership, physicality, and is expected to anchor the Spartan secondary. Rucker showed flashes last season at cornerback in his limited action, but with key defensive backs who have departed, like Dillon Tatum, he has the chance to step up.
The Spartans made some key additions in the winter and spring transfer portal, adding three cornerbacks. Joshua Eaton from Texas State stands out and is rated a .92 by 247Sports. In his fifth year of college football, the long 6-foot-2 defensive back has the chance to bolster this secondary.
The secondary can't be dominant without the defensive line improving, something defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is committed to strengthening. Some key transfers have been added to the roster to help get to the quarterback. The Spartans will likely be much more aggressive in 2025, dialing up blitzes and pressure to give opportunities for the secondary to make more plays.
One stat from last year to build off of was nine interceptions. For comparison, the defending national champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes, recorded 10 interceptions in 2024.
Realistically, the Spartans will not be returning to the "No Fly Zone" level of dominance next season. But improvement and steady progress is in reach, which will lead to a much better position in the Big Ten for next season.
