REPORT: Michigan State OL Cracks Top 100 Transfer Ranking
Michigan State football didn't exactly bring in any program-changing names from the transfer portal this offseason, but it did what Jonathan Smith has become known to do in his short time at the helm, and that's add under-the-radar players from smaller schools.
One incoming transfer, in particular, did recently get his flowers, though.
Conner Moore, who had been considered one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal, came to Michigan State from Montana State and is expected to significantly bolster the Spartans' offensive line, which was one of their weakest areas last season.
Moore was included in ESPN's final Top 100 transfer portal ranking, coming in at No. 82.
"Moore is coming off an All-America season at Montana State, starting 15 games at left tackle for a Bobcats squad that played for the FCS national title and allowing just one sack, according to Pro Football Focus," wrote ESPN's Max Olsen. The two-year starter also earned FCS Freshman All-America recognition as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He's ready to move up and prove he can compete at the highest level."
Olson noted Moore's fit with the Spartans.
"This was a critical recruiting win for the Spartans over Ohio State and Cincinnati," Olson wrote. "Moore would have been one of the top returning tackles at the FCS level in 2025 and should move right into the starting right tackle spot for a Michigan State line that has brought in four newcomers via the portal this offseason."
As Olson mentioned, Moore chose Michigan State over Ohio State, which, of course, just won the national title. He comes from a family of Buckeye fans, though Moore himself preferred the Spartans.
"I grew up a Michigan State fan," he said last month. "So, that was, I guess, a huge thing for me. I thought it was really cool to be able to come play for my dream school growing up. I also really like Coach M [Jim Michalczik], I like the culture building in the O-line room. I thought it was pretty similar to the things that I'm used to at my old school."
