Spartans Veteran LB on Michigan Week: 'We're A Different Team'
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) will require a strong performance from their defense this Saturday night against in-state rival, Michigan Wolverines (4-3), and it will be led by redshirt senior linebacker Cal Haladay playing in this rivalry for the fourth and final time of his career.
"It's a big game for sure; I mean, we circle it on our schedule every year," Haladay said on Wednesday. "We're excited, we've been preparing all week, and we gotta finish the week out strong just to be ready for the game. I think it's just that time of the year that we know that we gotta go out there and play our best because they're going to put up a good game too."
The Elysburg, Pennsylvania native has been a part of this matchup the most out of any Spartan on the roster and nobody is more familiar with what the Wolverines will bring to the turf on Saturday night. In three games played within this rivalry, Haladay has a combined 33 tackles.
Haladay is 2-2 all-time against the Wolverines, losing the past two seasons by a combined score of 78-7, looking to right the ship in his final year. He is aware of the heightened emotions that are induced in this game and is focused on the fact that everyone must do their job to be successful.
"Coach [Smith] talked about, 'We don't need to be heroes, we just need to go and do our job and stay disciplined,'" Haladay said. "That's kind of what the big focus of this week's been. We don't need to be heroes, you don't need to do anything special, just do your job and stay poised cuz we know what kind of game we're going into. It's going to be a pretty crazy environment as well and we just gotta stay the path and be disciplined through the entire game"
Every time the Spartans trot into Michigan Stadium, there is an extra buzz surrounding both the players and the fans. Being able to hone in on the task at hand and execute in key moments will determine the winner of this evenly-matched contest.
The Wolverines are yet to name a starting quarterback for this weekend due to the question marks they have at the position. They have started three different quarterbacks in the first seven games and have had struggles with each one. The Spartans will have to prepare for each evenly.
"It makes it tough for sure; they got three guys that have all started, and it just makes the preparation a little bit tougher," Haladay said. "That means you got to prepare for all the different guys and that's just how the game plan goes. So, we don't know who exactly we're going to get but we just have to have a plan for all three."
Haladay has also faced the Wolverines' latest starting quarterback, transfer senior Jack Tuttle, when Tuttle was a member of the Indiana Hoosiers in 2021. Haladay got the best of him three seasons ago, finishing with seven tackles and a pick-six interception for a 30-yard touchdown return.
All three quarterbacks for the Wolverines have combined for 11 of the team's 15 turnovers this season. If early struggles occur, watch for the Maize and Blue to make a change at quarterback, mid-game.
Last season, the Spartans finished 4-8 and nearly lost to the Wolverines by 50 points. This is a brand new season and a brand new program under new leadership in the coaching room but the same leadership at the linebacker position. Haladay is ready to turn the narrative of Spartan football.
"I think we can go out, and as long as we do our jobs and we take care of business, we can show that we're a different team from last year," Haladay said. "I think that's kind of going to be a big thing -- Coach Smith and all the changes that happened this year and the buy-in of the program. I think everybody's really excited about it, and it's just building as the year's going on. I think that you can just feel the energy around the building too."
