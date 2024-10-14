Spartans Will Face a Non-Traditional Iowa Offense
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) had an extra week during the bye week to prep for its next opponent this Saturday at Spartan Stadium for Homecoming. The Spartans will battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) who have done a complete 180-degree turn on the offensive side of the ball.
The Hawkeyes put up 40 points on the Washington Huskies last week in a blowout victory. The Huskies were allowing just 14.8 points per game entering the contest and the Hawkeyes completely blew that stat out of the water.
After allowing over 200 yards rushing a few weeks ago to Oregon, the Spartans' tallest task will be to find a way to stop the rushing attack. In the 40-16 win over Washington, the Hawkeyes ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns on the ground which was the most of their offensive production.
Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara has not been overly impressive this year with five touchdowns and three interceptions. His ability to manage the game and be responsible with the football is a reason for the rise in scoring.
This is an offense that is revamped from the traditional norm of "Iowa Football". The heavy ground and pound, not a ton of offense, but stellar defensive play. The Hawkeyes are getting both stout defensive play while averaging the ninth most points in the Big Ten (29.2).
A change at offensive coordinator was the big move for head coach Kirk Ferentz and his program. The firing of Ferentz's son, Brian, was a turning point offensively. The hire of Tim Lester, former senior analyst with the Green Bay Packers, was the move that has changed the identiy of Hawkeye football.
The good thing for the Spartans is the fact that they are allowing just 21 points per game, good for fourth best in the conference. A defense that has had to battle two of the three best teams in the nation, will have their ears pinned back and ready to attack a good but not great offense.
If the Spartans can limit the running game at least partially, it will force McNamara to throw the ball which is what is needed for a win this Saturday.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.