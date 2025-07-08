Where MSU-Michigan Ranks Among CFB Rivalries
Michigan State and Michigan is a rivalry that spans beyond football.
The two fan bases do not like each other, and it's made apparent every time they meet. When you think of a peak in-state rivalry, the Spartans and Wolverines should be one of the first that come to mind.
Despite this, their rivalry was considered by one outlet to not even be one of the 10 best in college football; in fact, not even one of the top 15.
The Athletic's Scott Dochterman placed Michigan State's rivalry with Michigan at No. 16 on his recent ranking of the top 100 rivalries in college football.
The Wolverines, of course, did unsurprisingly claim the top spot with their iconic rivalry with Ohio State. They were also represented at No. 18 with their rivalry with Notre Dame.
But why is Michigan State's rivalry with Michigan ranked so low? It seems to check all the boxes of the factors Dochterman was considering. There's a few possible arguments as to why.
For one, in recent years, the rivalry has been more lopsided in Michigan's favor. The Spartans were shut out, 49-0, in 2023 and scored just 7 points in 2022 and were bested in Ann Arbor last season, albeit in a much closer contest.
And when looking at it from a more general standpoint, Michigan State hasn't made it to the College Football Playoff since 2015. Meanwhile, Michigan has been to it three times, won the Big Ten title in each of those seasons and, of course, won a national title. The Spartans also haven't been to a bowl game since 2021.
Also, unlike "The Game," when Michigan and Michigan State meet, rarely are both teams ranked, and their matchups don't usually have conference title implications.
Still, aside from 2022 and 2023, two of the darkest years in Michigan State football history, this is usually a game you can count on to be competitive, and no matter where it resides, it brings out the best in both sides.
Maybe it is a fair placement, though. 16th out of 100 is pretty good, and if Michigan State starts to trend toward a conference competitor, it could rise in the coming years.
