Will Michigan State Snap Losing Streak vs. Michigan?
For three consecutive years, the Paul Bunyan trophy has resided in Ann Arbor. Michigan leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 74-38-5, the most recent matchup having ended in a narrow 24-17 victory for the Wolverines.
The Spartans' last win came in 2021 when Kenneth Walker III exploded for five touchdowns. Will Michigan State avoid falling four years in a row to its archrival?
The 2025 matchup will be hosted at Spartan Stadium and gives Michigan State an incredible opportunity to reclaim the trophy it so desperately needs back. Under second-year head coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans hope to capitalize on home field advantage and an improved roster.
In last year's matchup, Michigan State actually dominated the first half. It put together two long drives that ate up 13 minutes of clock, led by its rushing attack. Former running back Nate Carter had 58 yards rushing in the first quarter.
Yet, the Spartans were only up 7-0, and with a few minutes left in the first half, Michigan came roaring back. The Wolverines marched down the field and scored a touchdown, then strip-sacked quarterback Aidan Chiles and kicked a field goal to go up 9-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Michigan jumped out to a 24-10 lead. The Spartans responded to make it 24-17, but a crucial stop from Michigan's defense ended the game. For Michigan State, this was a game it had a chance to win, and at times was in complete control.
Yet, self-inflicted mistakes gave Michigan a chance to win, and it took those opportunities. The Spartans missed a field goal and took a critical delay-of-game penalty on the 2-yard line.
What can be different in 2025? For one, the team is under the second year of Smith at the helm. Year 1 is always hard, but now with more experience and more time to establish a disciplined culture, the Spartans have a real chance to take back the Paul Bunyan.
A positive takeaway is that many of the mistakes made in last year's loss are easy fixes. As the Spartans wrap up spring ball, Smith was very positive about where the team is at.
"Really, feel good about the work that we've gotten done over these last five weeks," he said. "Guys stayed into it, continued to work."
Players are bought into the team and to what Smith is feeding them. If they continue to improve on their discipline, they have a real shot at reclaiming the trophy in 2025.
