Stock Up for Michigan State Ahead of Illinois Showdown
The Michigan State Spartans are beginning their quest for bowl eligibility with a showdown this afternoon against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Illini are already bowl eligible and have a solid squad under Coach Bret Bielema. Jonathan Smith’s team must be prepared to face an Illini squad that is fundamentally sound and plays complementary football.
Michigan State is coming off its bye week, a chance for key players to get healthy after a 47-10 embarrassment at the hands of Indiana. The Spartans must put that game in the rearview mirror and focus on defeating Illinois.
As we do each week, let’s identify three players whose stock is up ahead of this week’s game.
Running back Nate Carter - Turning in several solid performances before a defeat against Indiana that he cannot be blamed for, Carter is in a prime position to have another solid performance.
Carter has taken back most of the carries as the lead back ahead of Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams due to his impressive vision and downhill running ability. The Illini have a solid run defense, but they have allowed some backs to have big games against them.
Carter has rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns this season behind a questionable secondary. After a rough start to the year, he has become the running back Spartan fans hoped he would be. It is now up to Carter to carry the run game to a victory.
Linebacker Jordan Turner - Turner’s impressive -- and only -- season as a Spartan continues in the final stretch of games.
Turner was called for a targeting penalty in the Michigan game, so he only played the second half against Indiana. He still had an impressive performance, totaling three tackles and grading out as the Big Ten’s fourth-best linebacker on Pro Football Focus.
As Michigan State moves forward with Turner as its top linebacker, his experience will be needed as the team seeks bowl eligibility. There is no reason to assume Turner will not continue to play well, and that should continue this week.
Wide receiver Aziah Johnson - Johnson has seen more snaps due to Jaron Glover’s questionable health and lack of production.
The sophomore caught four passes for 48 yards against Indiana, bringing his season total to 12 for 193 yards and a touchdown. The shifty slot receiver is a good route runner with good hands who can make plays after the catch.
Nick Marsh has taken the reins as the Spartans’ top pass-catcher, but Johnson could fill in behind him. As Montorie Foster Jr.’s time as a Spartan wraps up, Smith could use this time to get a better look at Johnson for the future.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.