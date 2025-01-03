Superlatives For MSU Football's Early Enrollees
The Michigan State Spartans had a healthy early signing period in December, nabbing 17 recruits.
Of all of Michigan State's signees, 11 will be enrolling early to get a head start with spring ball -- defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, cornerback Aydan West, running back Jace Clarizio, linebacker Di'Mari Malone, quarterback Leo Hannan, wide receiver Braylon Collier, cornerback George Mullins, offensive tackle Justin Bell, wide receiver Charles Taplin, defensive lineman Cal Thrush, and running back Zion Gist.
Who stands out among the 11?
Most Exciting: RB Jace Clarizio
Clarizio is a fringe four-star talent and a running back with all of the tools to succeed at the collegiate level and potentially play on Sundays. To go with that, he is a hometown kid, a product of East Lansing High School. Flipping him back from Alabama was the story of the cycle for Coach Jonathan Smith. Clarizio is runs angry, can receive out of the backfield, and has an extra gear.
Likeliest to Contribute Early, Offense: WR Braylon Collier
The Perkins standout will offer a lot for Courtney Hawkins to work with on Day 1. Collier has a long athletic body and he is dynamic. He can get downfield with ease and shake corners with his smooth route-running. When the ball is in his hands, Collier is electric. His mindset is the right one, too.
Michigan State is not afraid to give young wide receivers snaps. Collier could see the field in 2025.
Likeliest to Contribute Early, Defense: CB Aydan West
West was a huge priority for this staff. He is a long, physical, lock-down cornerback. His coach at Quince Orchard referred to West as an "eraser" -- his side of the field is covered, his matchup completely taken out of the equation.
The staff truly believes West could make an impact early. He has the right stuff to do so, and a thin secondary will likely call his name.
Most Underrated: LB Di'Mari Malone
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Malone has a frame that will probably get him some good special teams reps throughout Year 1. The talent, though, gives one a lot to like about his future. He is very good in coverage while remaining very capable as a downhill tackler.
You get the sense that Malone could find himself as a quality starter for Joe Rossi down the road.
Most College-Ready: RB Jace Clarizio
Considering all things, the measurables, tools, ability, and mindset -- I think I have to go with Clarizio here. He has come a long way with his between-the-tackles running and he does everything so well. 247Sports recruiting expert Allen Trieu couldn't find a glaring flaw in Clarizio's game.
