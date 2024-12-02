There is Hope for Michigan State Next Season
The Michigan State Spartans have a lot of issues. That much was obvious during their blowout loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, which prevented Michigan State from becoming bowl-eligible.
Right now, things seem bleak in East Lansing. After all, the Spartans have failed to reach a bowl game for three straight seasons, marking their longest such stretch since 2006.
Heck, between 2007 and 2019, Michigan State failed to qualify for a bowl game only once.
But in spite of how grim the situation looks for the Spartans, there are reasons to be hopeful about the 2025 campaign.
Why? Because of Michigan State's explosive talent on offense.
Yes, Aidan Chiles had a rather topsy-turvy debut campaign with the Spartans, leading the Big Ten with 11 interceptions. But he displayed tremendous glimpses of potential, particularly over the final three games where he didn't throw a single pick.
Chiles' ability as a dual-threat is obvious, and there is no doubt that, while he hasn't been consistent, he has incredible arm talent.
On top of that, Michigan State has some impressive weapons in the form of wide receivers Nick Marsh, Aziah Johnson and Jaron Glover, not to mention running back Nate Carter.
The Spartans also have some intriguing commits in receivers Charles Taplin and Braylon Collier as well as halfback Zion Gist.
Yes, we know that Michigan State's offensive line needs some work, but with Chiles now having a year of experience under his belt, the overall offensive unit has a chance to be pretty exciting.
Remember how much hype there was surrounding Chiles when he transferred over from Oregon State? There was excitement for a reason, and he could be on the verge of a breakout campaign in 2025.
The problem for the Spartans is that they play in a very tough Big Ten that includes a number of heavyweights, but there is no reason why they can't add a few wins to their resume next season.
Don't be the least bit surprised if Michigan State is a sleeper next year and ultimately goes on to end its bowl drought.
