Three Under-the-Radar Spartans Who Could Surprise in 2024
With so much unknown about this Michigan State Spartans football roster, there is a chance there are players on the team who could surprise this season.
So many spots are up for grabs, and with fall camp underway, players will compete to earn snaps when Coach Jonathan Smith’s squad takes the field at the end of this month against Florida Atlantic.
With a new coaching staff in place, every player is on an even playing field to prove what they’re capable of. Players who did not have an opportunity last year could this upcoming season.
With that, let’s take a closer look at three players who have an under-the-radar chance of contributing to the Spartans in 2024.
Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil - A knee injury ended Ramil’s freshman season before it began in 2023.
While it’s unknown whether or not he would have seen the field last season, the former four-star recruit is back and has an outside shot at being involved in the starting lineup.
Coming out of high school, Ramil used his massive frame to overpower defenders. He consistently kept his pad level low and drove with his legs. He was excellent at redirecting defenders and clearing lanes for his ball carrier.
If Ramil can stay healthy, he should have a great shot at playing either tackle position on the field.
Defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren - Another player who has dealt with injuries, VanSumeren is extremely talented but has yet to have the chance to show it.
VanSumeren has played very little in his first two seasons in East Lansing, appearing in just four games and recording 11 tackles. The redshirt sophomore could see the field a lot this season with questions about the defensive line rotation.
VanSumeren has great size and athleticism for his position and could put it to use this year as he is finally healthy.
Defensive lineman Ken Talley - Talley, another former four-star prospect, also has a chance to see the field in 2024.
Talley has not played much as a Spartan, partly because he transferred to Michigan State from Penn State in September 2022. He posted five tackles with one for loss in his redshirt freshman season.
The team’s biggest hype man has some inside-outside positional versatility, giving him a chance to play at either defensive tackle or defensive end. Michigan State could have a lot of defensive line talent.
