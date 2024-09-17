Time Set for Michigan State's Week 5 Matchup With Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans' schedule does not get any easier after facing a strong Boston College team on the road this coming weekend as they will return home for their second Big Ten contest this season against a top-five team in the country.
Michigan State football announced on Monday that its Week 5 matchup with No. 3-ranked Ohio State is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. It will be the second straight under-the-lights game for the Spartans.
The Buckeyes have been one of the most impressive teams this season, beating two inferior opponents by a combined score of 108-6 in the first two weeks. After an early bye week, they will host Marshall at home this weekend and are projected to handle business as 40-point favorites.
Barring any dramatic changes or a massive upset, the Buckeyes will likely remain a top-three team in the country heading into their matchup at Spartan Stadium.
Before the Spartans continue Big Ten play against the formidable Buckeyes, they must first prepare for a solid Boston College team on the road, the first hurdle of what will be Michigan State's toughest stretch of the season.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith spoke to the media on Monday morning. Below is his opening statement.
"A lot to like [in Week 3] and then, plenty to focus on in the areas that we got to improve on," Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. "Just keep preaching to the guys, 'What we put on tape will get exposed, whether it's the next week or three, four weeks down the road.' And that, for sure, is going to be true this week -- a big-time coaching staff where we're headed to a place that I'm sure is gonna be full with some energy and things. It really starts with their quarterback. Can beat you in multiple ways, throwing it, obviously, running it. And then their run game that attaches to his skill set is tough to defend. So, we got a big-time challenge this weekend."
Michigan State has not beaten Ohio State since 2015 when it defeated the Buckeyes with a walk-off field goal in Columbus.
