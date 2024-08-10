To What Extent Will MSU Utilize Their Backs as Receivers?
Any successful teams utlilizes its offensive weapons in every capacity, whether it's running or receiving.
Michigan State football hasn't placed much of an emphasis on using running backs as receiving weapons in recent years, but in Brian Lindgren's offense, that shouldn't be the case.
Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha discussed that use of backs as receivers in Lindgren's offense when he addressed the media on Thursday.
"Any time you have a back that has natural hands out the backfield, even if it is just running your swing routes, your flat routes, your check-downs, that's big," Bhonapha said. "Because there's going to be a lot of times when that quarterback gets under duress and you're expecting that guy to catch the ball because that's the last outlet and you want him to catch it. We have spring games, we do things where we do see guys like Nate that can come out the backfield. I would rather have a running back that can catch really well as opposed to a guy that's just a receiver trying to play running back. But I think in our offense, it's big to have a guy that has, I would say, above-average to quality hands in my room."
Spartan running back Nate Carter will be prepared to be used as a receiving option, which should only add to his excellence as a running back.
"I think his [Carter's] hands are good," Bhonapha said. "I think the one thing that as we continue to build right now, we have so much here right now. Because, like I said, we put the bulk of the offense [in], but as we get this thing trimmed down and we get into game planning, it's going to be a lot better for all of the guys, including Nate, because now you're not asking him, 'OK, you got a hitch here, now you got this here and that there.' And now, we can hone in week to week what we need him to catch in the game plan."
