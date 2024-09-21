Velling's Leadership During Upcoming Stretch Will be Key For MSU's TE Room
Michigan State is preparing to go up against some Big Ten powerhouses in the coming weeks, and even before it does, it first has to get ove the hump that is Boston College, a team that has held its own against two ranked opponents so far this season.
When preparing for a stretch like the one that awaits the Spartans, it's crucial for the leaders to step up and guide the young players, especially those who have yet to play on a big stage.
Last week, we saw an abundance of tight ends take the field in Michigan State's 40-0 home win over Prairie View A&M. These tight ends may have thrived against the Panthers, but facing teams like Boston College, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan is going to be a completely different ball game.
That's where the leadership of veteran tight end Jack Velling comes into play. Velling has faced some of the former Pac-12 juggernauts like Washington and Oregon numerous times. He knows what a big stage looks like.
It's going to be important for Velling to help guide the rest of his room, as most of these players haven't been part of such high-level games.
"Yeah, I think the sense that he's [Velling] been there helps," said Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. "I think, in general, that room, I try to keep it to a point where we're not walking on eggshells. So, I think if we're tight for a game, we're not doing our process. I think confidence comes in the preparation. Coach Smith hits that a bunch, right? So, if you're confident in your preparation, there shouldn't be sense of tightness for a game. Going into BC, there shouldn't be a sense of tightness if you prepare the same way like you did last week. And so, I think he'll be able to kind of exude some of that -- I don't want to say looseness or casualness -- but like, confidence, and a little bit of swagger going into it."
Velling comes off his best game yet as a Spartan, posting 42 yards on just two receptions.
