WATCH: Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren on Moving on to Indiana, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's front seven has prospered from its depth throughout its 2024 season.
Whether it be on the line or at linebacker, the Spartans have been able to utilizes multiple key assets, which has served as a huge advantage for this defense.
One of those assets has been defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.
The redshirt sophomore addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the challenge ahead with Indiana and more.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his presser on Monday:
Smith: "Like always, quick look back on the tape, really, in all three phases, opportunities, but missed opportunities at the same time. And it did cost us offensively. Production early on with the ball, came short of the red zone, and then, obviously, with the ball at the end of the game, opportunities there. Was proud at the line of scrimmage. I thought we did some good things, making it physical in the run game. I mean, Nate Carter had a great game, catching it and running it. But when you score 17, you have an opportunity to do more, you got to do it. Defensively, physical, tackled well. I thought we did a good job against the run game, outside of just -- the quarterback run game hurt us a little bit. And couple of missed assignments there that caught up to us. Was proud of some of the response defensively. Short field, tried the onside kick thing, got a three-and-out when we needed it late to get the ball back to have an opportunity. But still weren't there. Special teams, not our best execution-wise. Not just the onside kick, with the fair catch, got some bad field position. I did think we responded offensively when we did start at the 5-yard line, getting the score. So just some missed opportunities in an emotional, important game. I think for me, it kind of crystallized Saturday night. Leading into it, knew it was an important rivalry, emotion and going. But now, truly experiencing it for the first time, that thing is different, that thing is important, and that's why it's so frustrating to feel like we could've done a few things better. But you got to move on to the next week and whatnot, but you will not forget, after experiencing that sucker, I will not forget that thing. But we do got to move on to a big-time opponent. One of the hottest teams in the country. Doing it in all three phases. You look at Indiana, offensively, doing some things, can score points in bunches. Defensively, got some good players running around. A solid scheme, and you don't win every game by accident. One of the hottest teams in the country, so we're going to have to reload and regroup. Excited to get back to Spartan Stadium for a big-time environment and another opportunity to move forward."
