MSU Players Who Improved NFL Stock During Pro Day

Plenty of Michigan State football players are trying to position themselves for pro careers.

A few weeks ago, while most were distracted by MSU basketball's NCAA Tournament run, the Spartans held their annual " Pro Day ," where most departing players get to go through drills in front of NFL scouts. Offensive lineman Matt Gulbin and punter Ryan Eckley are Michigan State's most likely draftees, but a few other players did well during Pro Day.

DT Grady Kelly

Michigan State's Grady Kelly, right, pressures Western Michigan's Brady Jones, left, during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One standout was outgoing defensive lineman Grady Kelly . He had a broad jump of 35.5 inches. If he had been invited to the NFL Combine, that would've placed him second among fellow defensive tackles. Explosiveness off the line is something all pro teams are looking for, and Kelly's mark there shows that he can do that at a high level.

In addition, Kelly put up 22 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, which is another solid mark. Kelly spent only one season at Michigan State after starting at Colorado State and playing for Florida State. He made 25 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack during his 2025 campaign.

DT Ru'Quan Buckley

Michigan State's Ru'Quan Buckley works out with the defensive line during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another defensive tackle, Ru'Quan Buckley , had a big day. He put up a whopping 32 reps on the bench, which would have ranked second among NFL Combine participants. Given that Buckley's job is to be able to move interior offensive linemen back against their will, having that exhibition of sheer strength will help him get on some NFL radars.

Buckley, who is from Grand Rapids and stands at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, spent two seasons with Michigan State after beginning his career at Nebraska. He served as a backup for MSU in 2025, totaling 14 tackles and a pair of sacks.

S Devynn Cromwell

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Devynn Cromwell (22) is honored on senior day before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Safety Devynn Cromwell also showed off his athleticism during Pro Day. He delivered a really impressive broad jump of 11 feet, 3 inches. That would've put him at the very top of those who participated in the NFL Combine. Cromwell also recorded a vertical jump of 40.5 inches; that would've ranked third.

Cromwell is another one-year transfer. He actually played college football in Canada at the University of Guelph. Cromwell spent the 2024 season at Texas Tech before transferring to MSU. Cromwell made eight total tackles during his lone season with the Spartans, playing in all 12 games and seeing a fair amount of action on special teams.