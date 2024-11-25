WATCH: Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Reflects on Purdue, Looks Ahead to Rutgers
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The final game of Michigan State football's regular season is already approaching, and this one will be the most important of them all.
With their latest win over Purdue on Saturday, the Spartans are just a win away from becoming bowl eligible. But it won't be an easy task as Michigan State will host a very good Rutgers team that has already guaranteed itself a postseason berth.
A trip to a bowl game in Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's first season at the helm would be considered by most to be a successful first year under the new regime. And it's there for the taking.
Smith addressed the media on Monday, reflecting on the win over Purdue while looking ahead to Rutgers.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Smith's opening statement from his postgame presser following the Spartans' victory over Purdue:
Smith: "OK, well, obviously pleased to find a way to win a game. Kind of a tale of two halves; all of you that watched it offensively, defensively, first half, really pleased. I think we had four possessions in the first half. Had points on all four of them. Ended the ended the half with some points; we were feeling good there, but then it totally flipped in the second half. Credit to Purdue, whether it's adjustments, things like that, but those guys battled for four quarters. And credit some to our defense, too. Early second half, we had gave up a couple of scores there but found a way [in the] fourth quarter to tighten things down, and to give up 17 points and have two turnovers defensively, that's a solid effort. Offensively, again we got to play for four quarters. And we want to do that better. But found a way to win a game, got another open game with a lot to play for next week."
