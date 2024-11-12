WATCH: MSU's Freshman Sensation Nick Marsh Talks Quest For a Bowl Game, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The future of Michigan State football is in good hands with quarterback Aidan Chiles and freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh.
But their first season as Spartans is still being written.
Michigan State has three games left in its regular season and needs at least two more victories to clinch a bowl berth.
Marsh discussed what the team needs to do to get there when he addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, coming off the bye week, headed to play a good opponent. On Illinois' side, a guy that I really like and respect, Bret Bielema, and what he's done there and at some of the previous institutions. I really respect him [for what he has done for] college football -- being on committees, voice, advocating for the game, and so, like I said, I got a ton of respect for him and, really, his team, his current team. Good defense, veteran quarterback, creates some issues for you there. So, we know this is going to be a tough challenge that we're getting ready for. We practiced yesterday, full go, full pads, and I thought it was a really spirited, good practice. And then we're into our normal game week prep starting again tomorrow, getting ready for this one. Excited about these -- really, opportunity this month. We've got three in front of us, totally focused on the Illinois here, and I know our guys are excited about what we got to play for. Bye week, we got a lot done recruiting-wise toward the end of the week. Got a chance to enjoy the hockey game Saturday night. Awesome win. Adam's [Nightingale] got those guys going again. Best of luck with women's soccer in the NCAA Tournament. I think we'll find out today where they're headed and who they're playing. And so a lot of good going on. And I think you had just Coach [Tom] Izzo up here and big-time game [tomorrow]. And just getting started with basketball, hockey, all of it, a lot going on. It's great for Michigan State."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.