What a Win Over Michigan Would Mean for Michigan State
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is in his first season at Michigan State but he has already begun to make good on some of the promises he made when accepting the job.
Seven games into his tenure at Michigan State, the Spartans have already begun to look and feel like a completely different team.
The Spartans unexpectedly started the season 3-0. They were brought back down to earth with a three-game losing streak that nearly derailed their season, until a significant win over Iowa this past weekend revived their hopes for a successful season. Michigan State is 4-3 after making good use of their bye week.
Now, the Spartans are focused on arguably the most significant game of their season. After an upset win over Iowa and with Michigan reeling, Saturday’s matchup is undoubtedly the biggest game of Smith’s tenure at Michigan State. Luckily for Michigan State, Smith has shown he has the ability to coach well in big games, as long as the Spartans are not playing against one of the best teams in the country, which Michigan is not.
Both teams enter Saturday’s game with a 4-3 record. However, Michigan State is ecstatic about their record, while Michigan is reeling. Still, Smith explained that the Spartans will prepare to see the best version the Wolverines, who many think have their backs against the wall after a subpar start to their season.
“The backing against the wall description, we are now in the back half and these games mean more,” Smith said. “As you want to put a successful season together, it's not just for us and this game, for the entire conference. You look at this thing week in and week out, you gotta bring your A-game to earn victories. This one will be no different.”
Michigan State beating Michigan would confirm that Smith is far ahead of schedule in rebuilding Michigan State’s football program. A win over Michigan would likely boost Michigan State’s recruiting efforts, especially in Michigan and a win would all but make up for the three-game losing streak the Spartans were recently on.
A win over Michigan would make it clear that Michigan State is a team to be reckoned with going forward. More importantly, the Spartans beating the Wolverines would officially mean the respective football programs are heading in different directions, with the Spartans heading in a much more positive one. Michigan State finding a way to beat Michigan this season would be monumental for the Spartans moving forward.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.