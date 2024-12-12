What are the Most Important Positions MSU Must Address in Portal?
The Michigan State Spartans are hard at work in the offseason, looking for talent all across the country to join the Green and White for the 2025 season.
The Spartans missed a bowl game in 2024 in Jonathan Smith’s first year in East Lansing, something they do not want to do again. Their pursuit of high school recruits and transfer portal players will be crucial to their performance next season.
Smith and his staff are already hard at work in the portal, looking for players who fit the scheme and identity of the program they are trying to create.
But what are the most important positions they should be pursuing? Let’s break those down.
Offensive line - Tackle, guard, center, it doesn’t matter. The Spartans need offensive line help in the worst way.
MSU’s offense could not perform at its highest level because of its poor offensive line. While it takes time to develop offensive linemen, the Spartans have struggled to run the ball and protect their quarterback for far too long.
Smith and Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik have already hosted a few offensive line prospects on visits, including Northwestern’s Josh Thompson and Stanford’s Luke Baklenko.
It is not guaranteed that they will land either player, but it is good to know that the staff is aware that the offensive line must improve in 2025 for the team to have a shot at playing postseason football.
Wide receiver - If the Spartans do not land at least two receivers in the portal, they may have to scout some IM flag football games for their next pass-catchers.
Beyond Nick Marsh, the wide receiver room is thin due to many portal entries. However, MSU is already in hot pursuit of a few portal receivers, like Miami (OH) stars Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil, as well as Kent State’s Chrishon McCray and North Texas’ DT Sheffield.
Aidan Chiles needs more players who can separate and make plays with the ball in their hands. If MSU lands a few portal receivers, they could have a much improved passing offense in 2025.
Running back - The Spartans do not have much experience in their running back room as of now.
With Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams’ departures, the Spartans must find running backs in the portal who are ready to contribute now. They have hosted New Mexico’s Eli Sanders and will host UCLA’s TJ Harden.
Adding experienced running backs should help the offense move the ball on the ground more consistently. Expect the Spartans to land at least one.
