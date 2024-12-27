What Should Fans Want to See From MSU in the Transfer Portal in 2025?
Michigan State's 2024 transfer portal cycle was a relative success, given the fact that it was Year 1 under Coach Jonathan Smith and the program was exiting the shadows of the Mel Tucker regime. That situation alone could be a near-death sentence for culture.
Smith and Co., however, made their best effort to revitalize the Green and White.
The transfer portal is here to stay. There are two windows, now smaller thanks to the NCAA's spring conferences. NIL is a big factor, too. The Spartans had a massive chunk of the roster they needed to fill, and luckily the transfer portal provided.
The results? Their quarterback of the future, Aidan Chiles, who had a rocky first season in the Green and White but nonetheless showed enough flashes to have Spartans faithful excited for the next step. A leading rusher in Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, a late-spring grab from UMass.
Jordan Turner, a transfer linebacker from Wisconsin, was arguably the defense's best player. He did what many expected Wayne Matthews III to do.
Which brings me to an important point.
There was a lot of hype and there were players that didn't live up to said hype. For instance, cornerback Ed Woods was perceived as one of the biggest grabs from the portal. His play in 2024 was solid, but nothing compared to the team's best defensive back, Charles Brantley, who emerged seemingly from nowhere.
Tight end Jack Velling was considered an All-Big Ten-level threat before he played a single snap. He underachieved big-time and looking back at the Oregon State film, one sees a tight end that succeeded in the redzone and little elsewhere.
There were many other pieces that look good long-term for Michigan State, such as defensive backs Lejond Cavazos and Jeremiah Hughes and linebackers Marcellus Pulliam and Semaj Bridgeman. Depth is always a valuable foundation to build from.
But Day-1 impact players? That should be on the wish list for the Spartans this offseason. They don't need to rebuild a roster like they did at this point last season. Now, it's more about reloading. Getting weapons for Chiles is a big need and so is his protection on the line.
The Spartans would be smart to bolster the defensive front and even take a look at a linebacker or two. Depth in the secondary? 2024 should have proved how valuable that is.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
