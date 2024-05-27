Michigan State LB Room Could Be Big Ten's Best in 2025
Michigan State's linebacker room was potentially one of the thinnest spots on the team just months ago, but after a big haul of transfer talent, it is one of the Spartans' strongest groups.
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi has plenty to work with -- especially in the long game. Michigan State's 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes will bring in more talented linebackers -- ones that could be an impact early on. With that being said, the three linebacking spots in Rossi's defense could be filled with plenty of talent in the fall of 2025.
Rossi uses a wide variety of fronts and coverages -- he will typically use three linebackers and a hybrid stand-up edge rusher.
If the transfer portal doesn't poach any talent, this the potential linebacker room for 2025:
Jordan Hall
2025 Class Standing: Junior
The recruiting gem of the Mel Tucker era, Hall came in as a four-star recruit and started as a true freshman. Hall was acclimated to the college game fast -- playing in all 12 games and starting in six -- registering 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Hall will be looking to take a big step in his sophomore season in 2024 -- and if he does, he could be a serious NFL prospect by the time his junior year arrives.
Wayne Matthews III
2025 Class Standing: RS-Senior
Matthews was one of the 2024 transfer portal gems for Jonathan Smith and Rossi. He will likely be a Day 1 starter for the Spartans. In two seasons with Old Dominion, Matthews racked up 148 tackles in 26 games. His 82.9 Pro Football Focus grade last season was tied for 21st among linebackers in the country. Matthews could be another potential NFL prospect.
Semaj Bridgeman
2025 Class Standing: Junior
Bridgeman was another big portal get -- but perhaps for the long run. The competition for 2024 is stiff -- but in 2025, he could shine. Bridgeman was one of the top linebackers in the country when he was a recruit, he was No. 37 at his position nationally, per 247Sports. Bridgeman could blossom in Rossi's scheme.
Marcellius Pulliam
2025 Class Standing: Junior
Pulliam played one season at Miami before coming to East Lansing in May. Pulliam, 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, has size and was a sprinter in high school. Pulliam is intriguing, and how Rossi uses him in 2024 could flesh out his role for 2025. Regardless, Pulliam could see action in a variety of packages, and perhaps be a pass-rushing linebacker or a rush end for Chad Wilt.
Brady Pretzlaff
2025 Class Standing: Sophomore
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound four-star Northern Michigan product can do it all and could be a big time player for Michigan State. Pretzlaff likely won't contribute much in 2024 -- the group is stacked -- but his long-term potential is immense. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote, "Good size already and will get stronger in college ... Should be a solid coverage linebacker and is a good all around athlete. Approach to the game and intangibles make him a very high floor prospect ... potential captain type and a player who should be near the top of his team's tackles stats."
DJ White
2025 Class Standing: Freshman
White was Smith's second 2025 commit. White's potential is high. He is the No. 65 linebacker in his class, per 247Sports, and there is a lot to like about his measurables and his tape. White is 6-foot-3, 190-pounds -- he will need to add weight to his frame, but his athleticism is incredible, he is a two-time state qualifier for the 110-meter hurdles. Last year, he finished second in the event. White is a former safety and it shows through his ability in coverage and his ball-skills. Two words to describe his game -- fluid and aware. White told Spartan Nation Rossi plans to have him at the strong-side or weak-side spot.
Di'Mari Malone
2025 Class Standing: Freshman
Malone was the third 2025 commit for Michigan State. Malone is athletic and can do it all -- pass rush, run-stop, and drop into coverage. His tape exhibits incredible ball-skills -- he registered multiple interceptions in off-coverage 20-plus yards deep. He told Spartan Nation he had the hips of a defensive back, and the tape doesn't lie. Malone has a burst that can overwhelm blockers when he pass-rushes. Malone also seems to always be near the ball, and he's a playmaker.
