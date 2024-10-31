What Went Down the Last Time Spartans, Hoosiers Collided
The Michigan State Spartans will host the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are coming off a loss to Michigan, while the Hoosiers just extended their undefeated win streak by defeating Washington, 31-17.
These two teams met last year in November 2023 when Michigan State hit the road and played in Memorial Stadium in front of over 40,000 fans. These two teams have had different seasons than last year's campaign, but Spartan Nation hopes they can have a similar result with a win over Indiana as the Spartans pulled off in their last matchup.
The Spartans and Hoosiers battled it out and gave fans in attendance a great football game to experience. Indiana had a 21-17 lead with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser escaped pressure on second-and-long and threw a deep ball downfield near the red zone, where former Spartan tight end Maliq Carr made the catch and broke three tackles on his way into the end zone.
Indiana used its relentless desire and put together a drive in the final minute. It got into field-goal range with 7 seconds left on the game clock and sent out its field goal unit. Fortunately for Spartan Nation, former Indiana kicker Chris Freeman missed his second kick of the game, and the 49-yard game-tying field goal attempt was unsuccessful.
The Spartans lost some key playmakers from this matchup last year who won’t play this year, but there were many Spartans who had success in this battle and are looking to piggyback and use that experience this Saturday.
Offensively, running back Nate Carter led the rushing attack with 48 yards on the ground while wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. collected seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown through the air. Defensively, Malik Spencer, Angelo Grose and Cal Haladay all made seven or more tackles in the game.
Michigan State hopes to use last season's success to help break the season-long undefeated streak that Indiana has maintained Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
