Where Does Michigan State Rank in the Big Ten After Bye?
Prior to their current three-game losing streak, Michigan State was starting to climb up the Big Ten ladder. The Spartans’ upset over Maryland and a 3-0 start to the season began making believers out of many college football experts who are familiar with the Big Ten.
Then, Michigan State hit the most challenging part of its schedule, with a road matchup against Boston College, which was ranked the week prior to playing Michigan State. The Spartans followed up their narrow road loss to Boston College with consecutive blowout losses to Ohio State and Oregon.
While the Spartans were not expected to beat Ohio State or Oregon, the fact that they were not very competitive in either loss has cost them some of the confidence from experts they had built over the first three weeks of the season.
Michael Cohen of Fox Sports is one of those experts who has lost some faith in Michigan State over the last few weeks. Cohen ranked Michigan State as the 15th-best Big Ten school out of the 18 schools in the conference.
Cohen has Michigan State ranked ahead of Purdue, UCLA and Maryland. Michigan State has already beaten Maryland and play Purdue later in the season in a game the Spartans must win if they hope to make it to a bowl game this season.
“The Spartans had plenty to correct during their bye week following three straight losses to quality opponents in Boston College (23-19), No. 3 Ohio State (38-7) and No. 6 Oregon (31-10),” Cohen said. “Now they'll host Iowa in what should be another slugfest on Saturday night. A trip to No. 24 Michigan looms at the end of October.”
Michigan State is in the middle of one of the most challenging schedules of any team in the country. Their three-game skid is proof of just how difficult the schedule has been. Their remaining matchups against Iowa, Michigan and multiple other formidable teams is proof of the challenges that lie ahead for Smith and the Spartans.
If Michigan State hopes to have different results than what it has had over the last three games, Smith and his coaching staff must find a way to make the necessary changes to make it happen.
