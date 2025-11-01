Spartan Nation

Where to Watch, Listen To Michigan State at Minnesota

Here are all the details on how to watch Saturday's game on TV or listen on the radio.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) is ready to take on Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Spartans have lost five straight overall, all by double digits, and have lost each of their last seven road contests. This is a chance for the Golden Gophers to move to 6-0 at home this season.

Jordan Hall
Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) is sacked by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Here are all the details on how to watch Michigan State's game against Minnesota for the Spartan fans who are not making the trip to Minneapolis.

TV Details

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kickoff: 3:31 p.m. ET (2:31 p.m. CT)

Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Jordan Hal
Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SiriusXM Radio

Channel 372 or on the SiriusXM App

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton ShetlerWill Tieman

Radio Info - Gopher Radio

Drake Lindse
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

SiriusXM Radio

Channel 121, 196, or on the SiriusXM App

Local Radio

KFAN (100.3 FM)

Announcers: Mike Grimm (play-by-play), Darrell Thompson (analyst), Justin Gaard (reporter), Tanner Hoops (host)

A Quick Look at the Matchup

PJ Flec
Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on before the game against the Northwestern State Demons at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Saturday is to be the 50th meeting all-time between Minnesota and Michigan State. The Spartans hold a 30-19 lead in the series, are 13-12 in Minneapolis, and 2-2 in Huntington Bank Stadium, which opened in 2009.

The Gophers have won the last two meetings, though, with the most recent meeting being a 27-12 result in 2023 in Minneapolis.

Jordan Nubin, Dillon Tatu
Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Jordan Nubin (30) scores a touchdown on a touchdown run as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) gives chase during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

This year, Minnesota is 5-0 at home, while Michigan State is 0-3 on the road.

What the Gophers do best is defense. Through eight total games this year, Minnesota is 15th nationally in total defense and tied for 47th in scoring defense.

That could be a mismatch against an MSU offense that has really struggled. Michigan State hasn't scored 20 points or more in each of its last three games, and ranks 108th in total offense.

When the Gophers get the ball, neither Minnesota's offense nor MSU's defense has done well. The Gophers' offense is 122nd in total offense, and Michigan State's defense is 84th in total defense.

Nick Mars
Michigan State's Nick Marsh smiles while warming up before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

