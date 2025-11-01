Where to Watch, Listen To Michigan State at Minnesota
Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) is ready to take on Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) in Minneapolis on Saturday.
The Spartans have lost five straight overall, all by double digits, and have lost each of their last seven road contests. This is a chance for the Golden Gophers to move to 6-0 at home this season.
Here are all the details on how to watch Michigan State's game against Minnesota for the Spartan fans who are not making the trip to Minneapolis.
TV Details
Kickoff: 3:31 p.m. ET (2:31 p.m. CT)
Channel: Big Ten Network
Streaming: FOX Sports App
Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
SiriusXM Radio
Channel 372 or on the SiriusXM App
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Radio Info - Gopher Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Channel 121, 196, or on the SiriusXM App
Local Radio
KFAN (100.3 FM)
Announcers: Mike Grimm (play-by-play), Darrell Thompson (analyst), Justin Gaard (reporter), Tanner Hoops (host)
A Quick Look at the Matchup
Saturday is to be the 50th meeting all-time between Minnesota and Michigan State. The Spartans hold a 30-19 lead in the series, are 13-12 in Minneapolis, and 2-2 in Huntington Bank Stadium, which opened in 2009.
The Gophers have won the last two meetings, though, with the most recent meeting being a 27-12 result in 2023 in Minneapolis.
This year, Minnesota is 5-0 at home, while Michigan State is 0-3 on the road.
What the Gophers do best is defense. Through eight total games this year, Minnesota is 15th nationally in total defense and tied for 47th in scoring defense.
That could be a mismatch against an MSU offense that has really struggled. Michigan State hasn't scored 20 points or more in each of its last three games, and ranks 108th in total offense.
When the Gophers get the ball, neither Minnesota's offense nor MSU's defense has done well. The Gophers' offense is 122nd in total offense, and Michigan State's defense is 84th in total defense.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts MSU's upcoming game at Minnesota when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.