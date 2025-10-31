3 Keys to the Game Against Minnesota for Michigan State
Time is running out for Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten), head coach Jonathan Smith, and his staff to figure something out. The Spartans still have not kept a conference game within 10 points.
Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) is next. The Golden Gophers have won all five of their games at home, while MSU has lost all three of its road games. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
For Michigan State to avoid its first 0-6 start to Big Ten play since 2016, it will require the Spartans to execute some things are a higher level than they have been lately.
Here are the three keys to the game for MSU for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Score Points Early
It has been a trend for Michigan State's offense to start well and then quickly cool off. The Spartans have scored six times (five touchdowns, one field goal) in their eight opening drives this year.
On the second drive, MSU has scored three times (all touchdowns). Drive No. 3 has only resulted in one score (touchdown vs. Nebraska).
Once MSU gets deeper into games, it seems like the offense just does worse. That cannot happen against the Gophers, who are 15th nationally in total defense.
Protect Chiles
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles has taken the fourth-most sacks in the Big Ten this year --- 21 times.
Minnesota is a team that will try to and will get after the opposing QB. The Golden Gophers' 3.12 sacks per game, or 25 in eight games, is tied for the 10th-best average in the country. It only trails Indiana (3.62) and Maryland (3.14) in the Big Ten.
Win the Trenches
This one could very well come down to the guys up front. Neither team's offense is good; Michigan State is 15th in the Big Ten in yardage, and Minnesota is 17th.
That means a low-scoring rock fight could potentially break out on Saturday. It can just come down to which offensive line can get a little more push, or maybe rather, whichever defensive line steps up a bit more.
Protecting Chiles kind of ties into this one, too, but getting the ground game going is always massive. On a per-rush basis, MSU is 13th in the Big Ten at 3.63 yards per carry, while the Gophers are 16th at 3.56.
If it is a close game in the fourth quarter and both teams might be a bit tired, the team that can run the ball best will probably be the team that wins.
