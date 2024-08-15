Where Michigan State's Aidan Chiles Ranks Among Big Ten QBs
Aidan Chiles is entering his second year as a college football quarterback and will be entering his first year as a starting QB.
The level of excitement from Michigan State fans has been unbelievable, as Chiles is one of the most highly-touted quarterbacks to enter the program. He is a quarterback who is mobile and also has a rocket arm.
Chiles still has three years of eligibility remaining before he graduates. He represents a critical building block for new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith and his Michigan State program as Chiles' development over these years will be instrumental in shaping the team’s success and setting the tone for future seasons.
Recently, Andy Backstorm of On3 made a Big Ten quarterback power ranking and placed Chiles at No. 7. Chiles is behind the usual suspects of veterans like Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Will Howard (Ohio State), Will Rogers (Washington), and Miller Moss (USC) as they have all played more than one season of college football at a high level.
Chiles was also behind Quarterbacks like Drew Allar (Penn State), and highly ranked true freshman Dylan Raiola (Nebraska).
“Jonathan Smith is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football," Backstorm wrote. "The new Michigan State head coach brought over one of his quarterbacks from Oregon State, Aidan Chiles, to lead the Spartans in Year 1, and perhaps beyond. Chiles was the No. 12 quarterback in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Another dual threat, the Long Beach, California, native can make opponents pay with both a live arm and powerful legs. Last year, while backing up D.J. Uiagalelei, Chiles completed 24-of-35 passes (68.6%) with no picks while totaling seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing).”
Chiles has a lot of confidence in himself.
“[I] think I'm the best quarterback in the Big Ten and the nation," he told reporters a couple weeks ago. Chiles will need to have that confidence to lead Michigan State back into Big Ten contention.
Michigan State having such a young quarterback ranked as high as seventh is great for the future of the program.
