Which Michigan State Player Could Have a Big Game vs. Michigan?
The Michigan State Spartans have seen players put up elite performances against the Michigan Wolverines over the years.
Spartan fans grow to love players who embrace the rivalry and want to dominate their in-state rivals. Kenneth Walker III, Ricky White, Kirk Cousins, and Plaxico Burress all come to mind when considering who has shown out against Michigan.
This year’s game has lower stakes than the typical Michigan State-Michigan game, but Jonathan Smith will not allow his players to overlook it. The players in the locker room with experience in this rivalry should make the players unfamiliar with its significance aware of how much it means to this state.
Will a current Spartan step up and insert their name into the history books? Who has the best chance of doing so?
Let’s identify three players who could have a big game tonight and potentially guide Michigan State to a victory.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - An obvious choice, but one that feels right.
Marsh is from the Detroit area, so he is familiar with the importance of the rivalry. As Michigan State’s top offensive weapon, Marsh will certainly be the focus of the Wolverines’ coaching staff.
The freshman receiver is physically and mentally advanced for his age. Marsh has more receiving yards (433) than Michigan’s entire wide receiver group (342).
Although he is already doing so, Marsh can put his name in the record books with a major performance against a team he spurned in the recruiting process.
Running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams - While he is not Kenneth Walker, Lynch-Adams’ running style has some similarities. Will that alone strike fear in the hearts of Michigan fans?
Michigan’s run defense is elite, but Lynch-Adams should not care. His bowling ball style of running has helped the Spartans sustain drives at times this season. Rarely going down on first contact and finding holes to run through, Lynch-Adams has been everything Michigan State has needed in the run game this season.
Lynch-Adams has put together a few good games this season, but he has not yet had that signature game as a Spartan. Could it come in the biggest game of the season?
Tight end Jack Velling - Velling and Aidan Chiles’ chemistry has grown this season, resulting in Velling becoming more involved in the offense.
He was one of college football's most effective tight ends last season. While that has not happened this season, Velling has made several big plays for the Spartans.
Michigan’s pass defense has struggled this season, so this is a good chance for Velling to find soft spots in the secondary and put up major yardage.
