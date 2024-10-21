Two Spartans Receive High Recognition For Iowa Performance
The Michigan State Spartans' win against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night was momentous, especially heading into a clash with hated in-state rival Michigan this week.
At the crux of that win was freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh and kicker Jonathan Kim. Marsh had eight catches for 113 yards and was a yard short of a critical touchdown (he ended up setting up the score). Kim was 6-of-7 on crucial field goals that added up to the Spartans' win.
Both received Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Marsh was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Kim earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.
Without Kim's kicks from 42, 43, 36, 29, 55 and 46 yards, the Spartans would not have been able to overcome the Hawkeyes. One, it would have left points off the board. The Hawkeyes would have had great field positioning for the deep kicks, too.
Kim set a program record and tied Michigan's Jake Moody for the Big Ten record. Marsh's second 100-yard game was good enough for his second honor for the conference's top freshman this season. Against Maryland, Marsh's 194-yard dominance earned him the recognition (and Michigan State a key upset victory).
Earlier this season, veteran wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (who had a huge game against the Hawkeyes as well) praised his dominant, young counterpart.
"He doesn't act like a freshman," Foster said. "I could definitely say that. He's prepared. He prepares like a pro every day. He came in wanting to work with me off reps. So, that says a lot, him just trying to be great, trying to learn from older guys the right off the rip. And being a freshman and being so locked in, it's kind of definitely a difference between anybody else I've seen or witnessed in my time being here, for sure."
The Spartans needed to play complimentary football to beat the Hawkeyes. Marsh was vital in igniting the passing game and helping the Spartans sustain drives. The red zone woes continued, but the Spartans were able to be in a position to walk away with points, anyway.
Marsh set them up. Kim knocked them through.
