Will Aidan Chiles Be Rare Example of Transfer Portal Loyalty?
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles was the prize of head coach Jonathan Smith's first transfer portal haul at East Lansing. The former Oregon State quarterback followed his head coach out east, and the arrival was highly anticipated and much hyped.
Chiles, just 19 years old (he started the season at 18 years old), has all the gifts and tools a quarterback could possibly possess.
Highly touted out of high school, Chiles was 247Sports' No. 7-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class. The scouting report by Greg Biggins was telling:
"Chiles is a true dual-threat quarterback who has made big strides ... can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. He has an easy delivery and the ball jumps out of his hand. He’s elusive in the pocket, runs well and is very capable of picking up chunks of yards on zone reads or escaping pressure and taking off. ... he’s able to get the ball off from different arm angles. ... He’s a natural leader and will be a future captain at the next level and as his game will only progress as he takes more game reps."
The report has aged relatively well. With Chiles, it was understood day one that the green and white were getting an uber-talented, but very young, quarterback. What followed was equally expected.
NFL-level throws and jaw-dropping displays of athleticism, evading tacklers and seemingly turning the entire defense upside down with his running ability. There have also been the mistakes -- poor judgement and shaky mechanics, both fostering 11 interceptions on the season.
Chiles has 10 touchdowns and 2,106 passing yards. His offensive line has been injury-riddled all season, and his run game nearly non-existent. The playcalling has been suspect at times, too.
A talent like Chiles would be a hot commodity for the transfer portal, considering the tools and intangibles he has shown. But he told reporters on Tuesday that he isn't going anywhere, despite the rough Year 1.
"I want [Jonathan Smith] to be my coach," Chiles said. "That's how my mentality works. And my family loves him. My family was part of my decision in choosing to go to Oregon State. Same thing, they were part of my decision to come here. He's just a great guy, a great coach, and I love playing for him."
A player like Chiles, with his mentality, is rare. Such is the reason why the Spartans are lucky to have him and would be wise to stick with him. The future is very promising.
