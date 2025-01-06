Will MSU Be a Pass-Heavy Offense in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for ways to improve their offense ahead of the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith’s team was not good on that side of the ball in 2024. It ranked 11th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (218.1), 14th in rushing yards per game (110.4), 15th in scoring offense (19.3 PPG), and 13th in total offense (333.4 yards per game).
For an offensive coach like Smith, these numbers are not going to get the job done. The Spartans’ poor offensive performances were a major reason the team did not make a bowl game in Smith’s first season.
Smith and his staff have worked to improve that side of the ball, adding several transfers at wide receiver and along the offensive line. MSU also expects quarterback Aidan Chiles to improve significantly in 2025 after he showed impressive flashes in the season’s final four games.
Will their investments on offense and improvement from their potential star quarterback prompt a change in offensive philosophy?
MSU was fairly balanced on offense last season, but losing two experienced running backs Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams could mean a shift away from the ground attack. The team landed Elijah Tau-Toliver from Sacramento State, but it could look to beat teams through the air more often.
Chiles must develop chemistry with his new receivers, including Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, and Evan Boyd. He already has an excellent relationship with Nick Marsh, who expects to be the focus of this offense in 2025.
Marsh’s presence alone justifies a shift to a pass-heavy philosophy. Last season, he was one of the best freshman receivers in the country and could have been considered the best if not for Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams.
Chiles has a big arm and saw the field better towards the end of the season. Smith may have more faith in him to carry the offense next season if that growth continues into 2025.
Tight end Jack Velling did not have the impact on the offense he was expected to, but with a year under his belt in East Lansing, he could be more productive in the red zone.
It was a roller coaster every time Chiles put the ball in the air in 2024. He stabilized the offense towards the year's end, which must continue in 2025.
If it does, Smith may feel more comfortable throwing the ball at a much higher rate in 2025.
