BREAKING: Spartans Land Transfer WR, Hometown Star
The Michigan State Spartans have added to their 2025 transfer haul.
On Saturday, former Central Michigan wide receiver Evan Boyd announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans. The Chippewas receiver is a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from East Lansing High School -- a hometown kid.
He won't have to travel far, as Central Michigan is just an hour north of Michigan State, in Mount Pleasant. Boyd saw some action as a freshman for the Chippewas, appearing in four games but was able to maintain his redshirt status.
This past season, he was leading the team in receptions (21) and receiving yards (302) through eight games before he fell to an injury.
The Spartans have attacked the transfer portal hard this cycle. Coach Jonathan Smith made it clear on early signing day that the roster would be a balanced mix of transfers and recruits. The era of the portal is the catalyst for that fact.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
The wide receiver position will be one of the groups that is stocked heavily with transfer talent. The Spartans already landed second-team All-Mid-American Conference deep threat Chrishon McCray, who is a serious contender to be a vertical option for quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Michigan State also landed Middle Tennessee State's Omari Kelly.
Also high on the Spartans' list this offseason is addressing the secondary, which was devastated by injuries and portal movement. The offensive line has been a point of concern given Chiles' potential, and the Spartans made additions there, too.
Michigan State's NIL game will likely be stepped up considerably in Year 2 for Smith and Co. Expect more additions to be made.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
