Will MSU's Smith Earn Third Year With Iowa Win?
Michigan State is trying to salvage whatever it can out of the 2025 season, as it takes on Iowa this afternoon.
The Hawkeyes one of the best defenses in the country, so points will be hard to come by in this game. Jonathan Smith’s team has not moved the ball well this season, so this should be a tough offensive performance.
Smith’s Spartans are in danger of going 3-9 without a Big Ten win, and his job may be in jeopardy if that becomes the case. Athletic director J Batt will have a tough decision to make at the end of the season if that is the result.
However, if Smith and the Spartans can pick up a road victory against the Hawkeyes, how much does that change things?
Jonathan Smith and the MSU hot seat
Smith has already beaten Iowa once in his short time in East Lansing, as one of his only signature wins came against the Hawkeyes in October of last year. It was maybe the best win MSU picked up in 2024 (although it doesn’t count anymore due to NCAA recruiting violations).
While it may not technically count, Smith’s Spartans played their most complete game last year against Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes team. While both teams have several new players as their main contributors, MSU may have a chance in this game.
Iowa’s offense is a typical Ferentz offense. The Hawkeyes rely on controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football with little downfield action in the passing game.
Hawkeyes’ quarterback Mark Gronowski is a running threat, which makes things a bit difficult for Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s defense. It’s a simple game plan, but it’s one that has worked for Ferentz for nearly 30 years.
Will Smith be one of the coaches who has been able to stop the Hawkeyes this year on either side of the ball? If he can somehow pull off an improbable road victory, it may convince Batt and the powers that be to keep him around for at least another year.
Giving coaches time to build programs is a lost art, and Smith may be a victim of the modern-day era of college football. He built Oregon State into a winner before his departure, but he may not be afforded the same time in East Lansing.
A win against one of the tougher teams his squad faces in a difficult road environment may be enough to convince the powers that be that that timeline can be achieved at MSU.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on if Jonathan Smith will save his job with a win against Iowa when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.