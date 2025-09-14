MSU's Jonathan Smith Names Week 3 Players of the Game
After each victory, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff announce Players of the Game at several different categories.
With MSU picking up a 41-24 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday, the team got to hand out the awards for a third consecutive week. Here's who won it this time.
Offensive Player of the Game: QB Aidan Chiles
For the second consecutive week, quarterback Aidan Chiles has been named as the team's Offensive Player of the Game. He also was the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his five-touchdown day against Boston College.
Chiles didn't necessarily replicate his day from the BC game, but he was still very solid against Youngstown State. Michigan State's QB1 totaled 270 yards and a touchdown through the air and also had a career-high 76 rushing yards.
Previous Winners | WMU: Makhi Frazier, BC: Aidan Chiles
Defensive Player of the Game: LB Wayne Matthews III
Wayne Matthews III was MSU's most reliable linebacker on Saturday, picking up 10 total tackles; no one else had more than four.
He's up to 24 tackles on the year, three behind Jordan Hall for first on the team. Matthews also had an interception during the season opener against Western Michigan.
Previous Winners | WMU: Jordan Hall, BC: Alex VanSumeren
Lineman of the Game: DL Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts gets to be this week's Lineman of the Week winner, which can go to anyone on either offense or defense that's in the trenches.
He only was credited with one tackle in 20 total snaps, so Roberts certainly must have shown some additional things on film that don't show up in a box score in order to get the award. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 74.6, the fifth-best number on MSU's defense.
Previous Winners | WMU: Alex VanSumeren, BC: Conner Moore
Special Teams Player of the Game: PR Omari Kelly
This was probably a pretty simple decision for MSU's staff; 83-yard punt returns that set up the offense with an instant first-and-goal don't happen often.
Wide receiver Omari Kelly also had four catches and 49 receiving yards, but that aforementioned punt return might've been his top contribution. Michigan State only led 17-10 early in the third quarter when it happened, and that play helped the Spartans separate from the Penguins and quell worries about any possible upset.
Previous Winners | WMU: Ryan Eckley & Caleb Gash, BC: Alante Brown & Martin Connington
