3 Observations from MSU's Victory Over Youngstown State
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0 after beating the Youngstown State Penguins, 41-24.
Notice we said ‘beat,’ and didn’t use any other adjectives. MSU won the game, but it wasn’t very inspiring.
The Spartans were fine on the offensive side of the ball, but did not do as well on the defensive side. There were far too many explosive plays from the Penguins to issue reason to be concerned.
MSU will now travel to Los Angeles for a late-night (on the east side of the country) showdown with USC, a team that has had no trouble scoring the ball. Will that bode poorly for Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit?
Before we start thinking about the Trojans, let’s give three observations about the win over Youngstown State.
The offensive line is a problem
Aidan Chiles was not sacked in the win, but the Spartans had little room to run and constantly saw defenders in the backfield.
The offensive line’s performance was concerning, as it should have had an easier time against an FCS opponent. The Penguins got far too much push that caused the Spartans to struggle in the run game, despite what the numbers say.
MSU must be better next week against USC, or the Spartans will struggle to score points through the air or on the ground. Jim Michalczik has one week to figure things out.
The defense is a concern
After allowing a 40-point outing to Boston College last week, many expected the Spartan defense to have a bounce-back game against an easier opponent. It didn’t.
MSU allowed 24 points to an FCS opponent, allowing multiple explosive plays, including major runs from Penguins RB Jaden Gilbert on the ground and through the air. That cannot happen if they want to have a chance against the electric Trojans.
Rossi has to find answers before next week, or MSU is staring its first loss of the season in the face.
This is the real Aidan Chiles
Much of the success of the Spartans’ season fell on the shoulders of Chiles, and he has delivered so far.
MSU needed to see Chiles improve as a passer and decision-maker, and that has happened this year. His improvements have also helped put more points on the board.
The Spartans hope Chiles can help lead them to a bowl game this season, and with how he has played this season, that could become a reality.
