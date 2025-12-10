The History of the MSU–Penn State Basketball Rivalry
Rivalry games are not as big in basketball as they are in football, of course, except the game between in-state competitors such as Michigan State's rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines, but they are still important.
They have a vast opportunity to get energy into a building that has been lost, and that could be huge for MSU in their Saturday matchup against their rival Penn State, after having suffered the first loss of the season to Duke, which had only a few bright spots.
With how big rivalries can be, it is pertinent to know the history of the longtime war between the two teams, and the same applies to the Spartans and the Nittany Lions as MSU tries to stay a top ten team.
The History Of MSU's Rivalry With Penn State
- While the battle for dominance is much more recognized in college football, the NCAA has still made it a priority to give Michigan State a match with Penn State every year.
- In some years, there have even been more than one game in a season between the two Big Ten teams, and this has led them to have played 41 games in the past 25 years of division one basketball.
- Of those matches, the Spartans have come out on top in 34 of them, skewing the vast majority of games into their favor, unlike football, in which they have been losing as of recent.
- Michigan State is currently on a four-game winning streak against Penn State in those 34 wins, and will be hoping to keep that streak alive and make it 35 wins on five straight victories.
- The last time that Penn State won was a very close game as well, and if the Spartans had been able to win that game, then they would be on an eight-game winning streak instead of four.
- Their intense dominance in recent years will be fuel for an intense matchup as MSU looks to keep its streak and Penn State looks to break it.
No matter what leads up to it, the game against the Nittany Lions on Saturday will be the first chance for the Spartans to bounce back this season after a rough loss.
With the history of their dominance over Penn State under their belts, they will have a lot to look forward to, as well as live up to.
But if they pull off a victory then they will be able to celebrate not only for a 9-1 record but for a five game winning streak against their conference rivals.
