Howard Secures the Extra Point After No. 2 Spartans Tie No. 4 Minnesota, 3-3
No. 2 Michigan State's contest with No. 4 Minnesota on Saturday was a different tale compared to the Spartans' 9-3 blowout against the Golden Gophers on Friday.
What remained the same was the fact that Michigan State never really lost control of the game.
As was the case on Friday, the Spartans never trailed but were unable to gain an edge in regulation, nor in overtime, as Michigan State and Minnesota tied, 3-3. The Spartans were, however, able to get the extra point in the shootout, as they scored on two of their three attempts, while sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine stopped each of the Gophers' attempts.
Michigan State was the first to strike in the contest, as junior defenseman Matt Basgall sent one between the pipes late in the first period. He was assisted by fellow defenseman, senior David Gucciardi, who scored two goals the night before, and senior forward Tanner Kelly, who also found the back of the net in Friday's game.
The Spartans took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The scoring picked up dramatically in the second period, as each team scored two goals.
It started nearly 6 minutes into the period, as junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud, the second-leading point-scorer in the country, would put Minnesota on the board with his first of two goals in the contest.
But it didn't take long for the Spartans to answer.
Less than 2 minutes later, junior forward Joey Larson would regain the lead for Michigan State, putting the Spartans up 2-1 with almost 8 minutes gone. He was assisted by sophomore forward Gavin O'Connell and Augustine.
The Gophers were quick to respond as well, though. Less than 3 minutes later, Snuggerud struck again, evening the game at two goals apiece.
That score lasted for just less than 4 minutes, as Kelly would earn a goal of his own to earn his second point of the night. He was assisted by Gucciardi and junior forward Tiernan Shoudy.
Michigan State would hold a 3-2 lead for almost the remainder of the period, but a late-period penalty would prove costly.
Junior forward Charlie Stramel was called for holding in the final 2 minutes of the period, just the second of two penalties committed in the entire contest -- one by each team. The Spartans were unable to kill the Gophers' power play, as junior defenseman Luke Mittelstadt tied the game at 3-3 in the final minute of the period.
Neither team was able to score in the third period, and even in overtime, no scoring occurred.
The two teams would fail to score in the first round of the shootout, but a goal from Spartan junior forward Daniel Russell would give Michigan State the advantage with an opportunity to close it out in the third round.
The Spartans would do just that, as junior forward Isaac Howard clinched the extra point with the second and final goal of the shootout.
Michigan State will next head on the road to face Ohio State for a Thursday-Friday series.