MSU Hockey Sweeps Big Ten Series Opener, Improves to 7-1-0
No. 4 Michigan State hockey has continued to excel this season, now sitting at 7-1-0 after sweeping its Big Ten series opener against No. 13 Ohio State.
The Spartans won Game 1, 4-2, on Friday night, a game they had control of from start to finish.
Michigan State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead going into the second period, thanks to goals from transfer graduate defenseman Nicklas Andrews and senior forward Red Savage.
The Spartans extended their lead to 3-0 just over half a minute into the second period when junior forward Daniel Russell scored a shorthanded goal.
Ohio State slowly began to battle back, scoring two unanswered goals, one with less than 5 minutes remaining in the second and the other with a bit under 8 minutes to go in regulation.
But the Buckeyes' scoring would come to a halt, and Ohio State was forced to pull its goalie in attempt to tie the contest late. It was to no avail, though, as Michigan State junior defenseman David Gucciardi scored an empty-netter to seal the victory for the Green and White.
The Spartans would face its first -- and only -- deficit of the series on Saturday night when the Buckeyes took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal just over 3 and a half minutes into the second period. But Michigan State was persistent, scoring four goals the rest of the way and never looking back.
It took a little while, but Michigan State would finally even the contest when Sophomore forward Gavin O'Connell got the Spartans on the board with just over 14 minutes gone in the second. A bit over a minute later, the Spartans found the back of the net again, as freshman forward Shane Vansaghi scored to give Michigan State its first lead of the contest.
The Spartans would pick the scoring back up just under 12 and a half minutes into the third period, as junior forward Isaac Howard sent one between the pipes to stretch Michigan State's lead to a comfortable two goals.
Ohio State once again had to pull its goalie late, and this time, it was Russell who scored the empty-netter.
Michigan State improves to 7-1-0 on the early season and will continue conference play when it hosts No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.
