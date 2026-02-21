MSU Hockey Blows Out Notre Dame Behind Martone Hat Trick

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 1 Michigan State looked more like an elite team taking on an inferior opponent at home on Friday.

The Spartans took care of last place Notre Dame on Thursday night, 4-2 , but an empty-net goal at the end made the score look better than how the game went. MSU looked much sharper on Friday night, handling the Fighting Irish, 8-2.

Michigan State's Porter Martone, right, scores an open netted goal as Notre Dame's Paul Fischer, left, defends during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was all about Porter Martone in this one. One night after having a multi-point performance, including that game-sealing empty-netter, Martone came through for his first career hat trick. The former sixth overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers scored a goal in all three periods.

There were several other multi-point performances to shout out. Ryker Lee had two goals, Tommi Mannisto had a goal and an assist, and Daniel Russell had a pair of assists himself.

This win completes both a series sweep and a season sweep of Notre Dame for Michigan State. The Spartans took two games in South Bend way back in mid-November. MSU is still trying to close in on a third consecutive Big Ten regular season title; it just needs to keep winning.

Michigan State only has four regular season games left, with both series being against unranked opponents. The Spartans host Ohio State next Friday (8:30 p.m. ET, BTN) and Saturday (8 p.m. ET, BTN), before finishing the regular season at Minnesota on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6.

Game Recap

Michigan State forward Porter Martone (22) celebrates scoring a goal against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Period

Things got out to a nice start for Michigan State again. Martone, coming off a multi-point performance on Friday, got the Spartans on the board just 76 seconds into the game with a power-play goal.

That power play opportunity materialized shortly after one skirmish. Not long after, another one broke out, and Notre Dame ended up getting its own power play as a result. The Fighting Irish converted, as Michael Mastrodomenico beat MSU goalie Trey Augustine glove side to level things at one at 9:44 in the period. Things remained that way for the rest of the period.

Michigan State's Patrick Geary, right, and Notre Dame's Michael Mastrodomenico go after the puck during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Period

Michigan State came out swinging in the second period, too. The Spartans got another early power-play chance, and Lee ended up converting just 45 seconds into the period and just 16 seconds after MSU went a man up.

It also looked like the Spartans had gone up 3-1 on a shot by Eric Nilson that went in, but Notre Dame challenged for a major penalty. The Irish got it, as MSU’s Cayden Lindstrom not only ended up getting called for the five-minute major, but he received a game misconduct. That erased the goal, too, making the game 2-1 again.

With a tripping penalty thrown in there, Notre Dame ended up getting 6 minutes and 16 seconds straight on the power play, which included 44 seconds of 5-on-3. The Fighting Irish didn’t score, which swung momentum back Michigan State’s direction.

The Spartans used it. Martone got on a breakaway, and despite drawing a would-be hooking penalty, he still found a way to get it past Notre Dame goalie Luke Pearson. For the second time, the scoreboard updated to 3-1, MSU, but it counted this time.

Goals continued to come free and easy. Penalties remained an issue for Michigan State, but Mannisto came through for a short-handed goal that made it 4-1. MSU wasn’t able to kill the rest of this penalty, though, as UND’s Pano Fimis answered back just 36 seconds later to make it 4-2.

More penalties ensued. On MSU’s fifth power play of the game, it got its third power-play goal. This one went to Owen West, who found the back of the net with just seven seconds left in the man advantage and with 1:02 left in the second to make it 6-2.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine, right, stops a Notre Dame puck during the first period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third Period

There weren't very many stoppages in the first half of the first period, and MSU, nursing that comfortable, three-goal lead, was perfectly fine with that. Neither team had many grade-A chances, though Augustine got his right pad on the puck when Notre Dame had one breakaway.

Then the onslaught began. Martone got it going at 12:14 in the period, completing his hat trick and making it 6-2. About two minutes later, it was Griffin Jurecki who kicked in the PAT --- sorry, scored to make it 7-2. Just twenty seconds after that, Lee scored on a shifty move to make it 8-2. The previous season-high for Michigan State was just six goals.

Michigan State's Ryker Lee moves the puck against Notre Dame during the first period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

