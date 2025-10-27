Michigan State Hockey Gets Road Sweep vs. Northern Michigan
Michigan State's top-ranked hockey team picked up two more wins on the road on Friday and Saturday, picking up a sweep of Northern Michigan on the road.
The Spartans won the first game in the Upper Peninsula, 4-0, and won the next day, 6-2. MSU is now 5-1-0 on the year and has won five straight since being upset just before the buzzer by New Hampshire during the season opener. NMU dropped to 0-8-0 on the year, all of its games being against ranked opponents.
Last weekend, Michigan State had swept then-No. 1 Boston University on the road, as well. Those two victories propelled the Spartans to the top spot in the rankings.
MSU will be off next weekend. The next time Michigan State will be in action is for a big, two-game series against current No. 5 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8 at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Recaps
Game 1
Michigan State handled business rather easily against Northern Michigan to start. Goalie Trey Augustine stopped all 24 shots he faced during the Friday game to help guide MSU to a 4-0 victory.
The Spartans quickly got off to a 2-0 lead during the first 20 minutes. Porter Martone scored the game's opening goal and then had the primary assist on the second, which came off the stick of Charlie Stramel with about 10 seconds left in the first period.
During the second period, Michigan State made it 3-0 on a power-play goal from Gavin O'Connell. To cap things off in third, Tommi Mannisto flipped in an empty-netter with less than a minute to go to seal up the 4-0 result.
Penalties have been a bit of a problem for MSU so far this year --- the Spartans are averaging the fourth-most penalty minutes per game in the country after the weekend --- but NMU was 0-for-6 on the power play during the first game.
Game 2
The second game had some more drama to it, even though it was still a four-goal difference.
MSU went up 2-0 after one period via two goals from Mannisto. The Spartans gave Augustine the night off and put in Melvin Strahl at goalie, and he let two get by during the second period, both from Northern Michigan's Caiden Gault.
So, it was 2-2 headed into the final period. It was there that Michigan State ended up piling on four goals during a span of 12:02; two were even-strength, one came on a power play, and another was short-handed.
Mannisto and Tiernan Shoudy both ended up with four-point games; two goals and two assists each. Martone had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Geary had a two-assist game.
