MSU Hockey Completes Sweep of No. 1 Boston University on Crazy Sequence
Michigan State hockey and Adam Nightingale picked up another big-time victory on Saturday night, taking down No. 1 Boston University for the second time in as many days, this time in overtime.
It took 60 minutes of hockey and then some for the game's defining play, or plays, to happen. With a little more than a minute remaining in 3-on-3 overtime, a shot from BU star Cole Eiserman leaked past MSU goalie Trey Augustine, but sophomore Shane Vansaghi was right there to turn it away while the puck was on the goal line.
Immediately after that, Michigan State had a 2-on-1 headed down the ice. Freshman Ryker Lee handled the puck, but ultimately sent it left for the better shot, which came off the stick of senior Matt Basgall.
This overtime victory improves Michigan State to 3-1-0 on the year, while the Terriers fell to 2-2-1. MSU entered the weekend ranked third in the USCHO.com poll, and could very well be at the top when the next one comes out.
Game Recap
Really, it should not have required overtime heroics from Vansaghi and Basgall for Michigan State to win this one. Through two periods, the Spartans held a 2-0 lead. With seven minutes left, MSU had a 3-1 advantage.
Still, BU was able to use three third-period goals to force the extra period.
For Michigan State on the goal-scoring front, Lee got things started with a shot that was too quick for Boston goalie Mikhail Yegorov to get his glove to. Assists went to Anthony Romani and Eric Nilson on that play.
During the second period, Porter Martone got his first career collegiate goal. He was in the right spot at the right time in front of the net, as the puck was being battled for from behind Yegorov's post.
It happened to make its way right to Martone off the stick of Daniel Russell, and he was ready for the opportunity.
Martone was also involved during MSU's third and final goal of regulation. He swiped a pass inside the Spartans' offensive zone and found Tommi Mannisto streaking towards the net for the assist. That made it 3-1 with a little more than 17 minutes left.
In the end, Martone and Lee were the two Spartans with multi-point performances, as both of them scored a goal and picked up an assist. MSU's Augustine stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU hockey's sweep of No. 1 Boston University when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.