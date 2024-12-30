No. 1 Michigan State Advances to GLI Championship With 2-0 Win Over NMU
No. 1 Michigan State continues to roll as the Spartans took care of business in the first of their two games of the 2024 Great Lakes Invitational.
Michigan State conquered Northern Michigan at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday night, defeating the Wildcats, 2-0.
It was Luca Di Pasquo's second shutout of the season. The sophomore goalkeeper got the start in what is a very familair tournament for him, as he made his first two collegiate starts in last year's Great Lakes Invitational.
Michigan State's leading goal-scorer so far this season, junior forward Isaac Howard, scored the Spartans' second of two goals in the contest, putting his total at 21 on the year.
It initially seemed the Wildcats had drawn first blood roughly 4-and-a-half minutes into the contest, but after a challenge from Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale, the officials ruled the puck had been kicked in, and the goal was taken off the board.
Later in the period, the Spartans found themselves on the other side of a goal that was overturned, as a goal of theirs had been ruled as a kick as well and was voided. The game remained scoreless with 11:50 to go in the first period.
Finally, Michigan State would end the scoring silence when junior forward Karsen Dorwart found the net off a rebound, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage with just over 9-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first period.
A bit over 2 minutes later, Michigan State struck again, as Howard broke away in transition and put it in the top right corner of the net, extending the Spartans' lead to 2-0.
That would be the final goal of the game. Northern Michigan was able to keep Michigan State off the board from there on out, but unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Spartans did the same to them.
Michigan State out-shot Northern Michigan by an incredible 48-15. There wasn't a single power play in the contest.
The Spartans advance to take on No. 6 Western Michigan in the GLI championship at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena on Monday. They will be looking to earn their first GLI title since 2009.
