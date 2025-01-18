No. 1 Michigan State Falls to No. 10 Michigan, 3-2, in Overtime
No. 1 Michigan State took its first loss in regulation in over a month on Friday night as the Spartans fell, 3-2, in overtime of its first meeting with No. 10 Michigan.
A sold-out Yost Ice Arena hosted what was a rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament quarterfinal matchup and Big Ten Tournament Championship. And this latest showdown didn't miss a beat.
An extra period had to determine the victory, as the Wolverines managed to come out on top after playing from behind for much of the contest. They hadn't led up until that game-winning goal.
Michigan State sophomore goalkeeper Trey Augustine finished the contest with 29 saves while Michigan graduate goalie Logan Stein ended up with 35.
Junior forward Karsen Dorwart led the way for the Green and White, finishing the game with 2 points.
He scored the game's first point, just over 2 minutes into the contest.
The Spartans held that lead more than halfway through the game, though were unable to add to it with a power-play opportunity in the first period.
Michigan, however, was able to take advantage of its first power play of the contest, as freshman forward Will Horkoff found the net with just over 8-and-a-half remaining in the second period.
The game remained tied for the rest of the period and almost halfway through the third. Michigan State would break the silence with 11:25 to go in the period as junior forward Joey Lawson sent one between the pipes on assists from Dorwart and senior defenseman David Gucciardi.
It seems the Spartans were on their way to securing the road win until Michigan forward T.J. Hughes struck with just over 5-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, evening the contest at two goals apiece.
Neither team was able to gain an edge for the rest of the period, and the game would go to overtime.
For the second consecutive game, the Spartans were unable to get it done in overtime, as Michigan sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky scored the game-sealing goal at the 4-minute mark of the extra period.
The two teams will face off again at Munn Ice Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
