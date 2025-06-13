Michigan State Extends Adam Nightingale
Michigan State announced on Friday that it has extended its hockey coach, Adam Nightingale, to a multi-year contract extension.
Nightingale is coming off back-to-back Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles in what were his second and third years at the helm.
"I'm appreciative of the support the Board of Trustees and President Kevin Guskiewicz have demonstrated with today's announcement of a new contract for Adam Nightingale, helping to ensure he leads the Spartan hockey program for many years to come," Michigan State athletic director J Batt said, per a release.
"Under Coach Nightingale's guidance, Michigan State has returned to its position as one of the elite programs in college hockey, creating incredible excitement both within the hockey community and throughout all of our loyal supporters. Coming off back-to-back Big Ten Championships, there's a buzz that even greater things are on the horizon. Personally, I can't wait to experience the excitement of the sold-out crowds at Munn Ice Arena this winter, in what could be a truly special season."
It is expected to be a special season. Michigan State is returning the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, Isaac Howard, and the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Trey Augustine, along with a stellar group of newcomers and other key returners.
A national title is the expectation.
"My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent Michigan State University," Nightingale said. "To coach at an institution like this and be part of the East Lansing community is a privilege and an awesome responsibility.
"The support our program receives, from President Kevin Guskiewicz, the Board of Trustees, Director of Athletics J Batt and the entire Spartan family, will never be taken for granted, and we make sure our players and staff understand that on a daily basis. We look forward to continuing to make our university, alumni and community proud."
Nightingale is more than deserving of this extension, having completely turned the program around and elevated it back to national prominence.
The Spartan coach was hired in 2022 and had served as the program's director of hockey operations for four seasons in the early 2010s. He also played at Michigan State from 2003 to 2005.
