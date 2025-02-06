Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping MSU Hockey's Series Against Ohio State
it wasn't the ideal trip to Columbus for No. 2 Michigan State hockey last weekend, but nonetheless, the Spartans made a statement against then No. 11 Ohio State in Game 2 to leave with momentum.
Michigan State lost Game 1, 4-2, suffering its first regulation loss since December. It would regroup and bounce back with a resounding 4-1 victory on Friday, finishing its season series against the Buckeyes, 3-1.
The Spartans had 13 different point-scorers throughout the series, with each of their six goals coming from a different individual.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis recap the road series on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media on Tuesday, reflecting on the latest series against Ohio State while looking ahead to the upcoming series against Michigan.
Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Nightingale: "A hard-fought weekend, for sure, at Ohio State, a team that's playing really good hockey. I thought Friday, we did a lot of good things, but probably not enough to win this time of the year. And I thought they [Ohio State] did a heck of a job. I think they had 25 blocked shots and really paid a price to win the game. And I thought we did a really good job on Saturday, getting to our game early. We didn't give up a ton and did a better job of getting to the inside. So, that's how it is this time of the year -- it's hard to win hockey games in our conference. It's super competitive, and no different this weekend. We play a really good Michigan team that's got a ton of talent and obviously, the second game of the series with them, and looking forward to it."
The Spartans split their first series with the Wolverines last month, falling, 3-2, in overtime in Ann Arbor in Game 1 before winning, 4-1, in East Lansing in Game 2.
The first game of this upcoming series will take place at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, with the second to be held at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.