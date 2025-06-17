Former Spartan Levshunov Ready for Bigger NHL Role
When he was taken second overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, the expectation was clear: Artyom Levshunov would become an elite, No. 1 defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks.
At just 18 years old, Levshunov was already polished beyond his years. His lone college season at Michigan State felt almost too easy. In 38 games, he nearly averaged a point per game with a staggering +27 rating — all while being the third-youngest player in college hockey.
This wasn’t your average freshman. This was a full-grown man who just happened to be 18.
He carried himself like it, too. His teammates couldn’t believe the frame on him. Red Savage, who was a junior during Levshunov's season with the Spartans, was floored.
“It’s insane,” Savage said, per a 2023 article from The Athletic's Scott Wheeler. “I’ve never seen an 18-year-old that big. He’s just a big ball of muscle. He doesn’t have an ounce of fat on him. And he doesn’t understand how big he is sometimes. He’ll just wreck someone in practice without even knowing and start laughing at the guy.”
There’s a lot to be said for someone with not just that build, but that mindset.
Coaches rave about players like Levshunov — the ones who toe the line between relentless and borderline psychotic. Arrive. Wreck. Leave.
His work ethic only added to the legend. After one practice, MSU head coach Adam Nightingale was asked whether it was common to see Levshunov still out on the ice long after the team had wrapped.
“He’s a worker,” Nightingale said, per the aforementioned article. “Sometimes you actually have to pull him back. You can tell he’s super committed, with where he’s come from.”
It was always expected that Levshunov would be a one-and-done in East Lansing. His body and hockey mind were already pro-ready. The next step was simple: send him to the AHL and let him marinate.
For most of the 2024-25 season, he suited up with the Rockford IceHogs, where he posted 22 points (5G, 17A) in 52 games. There were growing pains, as expected. But toward the end of his AHL stint, the flashes started coming.
David St-Louis of Elite Prospects took note:
“In the AHL, Levshunov has shown an ability to pick up the puck on the wall, protect it, and use the net to separate from the opposition. He has managed to not only read the pressure of a first forechecker, but also evade a second one to pass to teammates in space.”
St-Louis added that if those breakout skills are honed, Levshunov could become a “highly effective puck-mover at the NHL level.”
And then came the call-up.
With the Blackhawks deep in the rebuild and injuries piling up, Levshunov was given an NHL look — and didn’t flinch. He played 18 games, tallied six assists, and looked more comfortable than many would expect from a teenage blueliner. In fact, St-Louis suggested he might’ve looked better in the NHL than he did in the AHL.
It sounds wild, but some guys are just built for the show.
Rookies — especially defensemen — tend to look lost on bad teams. The game is chaotic, support is spotty, and mistakes are amplified. But Levshunov played with poise. His playmaking flashed in subtle moments — like faking a point shot and dishing to a wide-open teammate — and he never looked overwhelmed.
At 4:50 of the video below, it shows Levshunov's sneaky playmaking ability. It got to the point where he even faked his own teammate on the power play. Normally known for his shot, the expectation for him was to shoot, and instead, he faked everyone out.
His heavy shot and elite skating are already known commodities. But if he’s unlocking vision and confidence with the puck, the full breakout might come sooner than expected.
He’s 19. There’s plenty to clean up. Defensive details, reads, positioning — they’ll come. But that’s what time and reps are for.
Victor Hedman — another second-overall pick — didn’t arrive overnight either. And now he’s a Conn Smythe winner and two-time Cup champ.
Levshunov’s not there yet. But he’s showing the foundation.
He’s poised. He’s built for the grind. And nothing about his game looks overwhelmed.
For Artyom Levshunov, Year 1 was just the beginning.
