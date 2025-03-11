Former Michigan State Star Makes NHL Debut
The Chicago Blackhawks promoted former Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov from the AHL to make his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Levshunov started on the third defensive pair for the Blackhawks, totaling 21 minutes on ice and three shots on net, and playing on the power play unit.
Although Chicago received a youthful boost into the lineup, the Avalanche pulled away late in the third period for a 3-0 victory over the Blackhawks.
Levshunov was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by Chicago and was sent to the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs to develop in his first season in the organization.
With the IceHogs, Levsunov played in 50 games, leading the team’s defenseman with 22 points and leading all AHL rookies with 137 shots on goal.
The Belarus native was a one-and-done at the college level, playing one season for Michigan State, scoring 35 points in 38 games played. Levshunov was a key piece in the Spartans’ turnaround, winning the first Big Ten Title in program history.
The year before selecting the former Michigan State defenseman, Chicago won the draft lottery, selecting Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Entry Draft. Bedard has been heralded as a generational prospect and face of the franchise that the Blackhawks have begun building their roster around.
However, Bedard hasn’t impacted winning in the way that was expected early in his career. Chicago is at the bottom of the Central Division once again, and will miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
At the trade deadline, the Blackhawks dealt their highest-paid player, defenseman Seth Jones, to the Florida Panthers, signifying an even further shift to the future by Chicago’s front office.
Another example of the Blackhawks being uncompetitive is the trade they made with Utah. Acquiring the contract of Shea Weber, a 39-year-old, who hasn't played in a game since 2021 and is already in the Hall of Fame.
In what seems like meaningless hockey over the final 18 games of the regular season, Levshunov will have the opportunity to showcase his talents and prove why he is a key piece in the plans of the Blackhawks rebuild.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.