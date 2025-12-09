NHL Executive Addresses League's Approach to Smaller Olympic Rink Sizes
Reports about the playing surface at the ice rink in Milan for the 2026 Olympics have caused concern among hockey fans. The rink at Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan is said to be around three feet smaller than the dimensions of an NHL rink, leading some to question whether player safety will be an issue at the games.
On Monday, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly expressed that the league will consider pulling out of the Olympics if players don’t believe the ice is sufficient.
“If the players feel that the ice is unsafe to play, then we're not going to play. It's as simple as that,” Daly told reporters Monday.
Daly said the NHL was only informed last week that the Olympics may feature a smaller rink, and that the league is insisting that the rink size be appropriately updated for the 2030 Games.
The IIHF confirmed Monday that the sizes of the rinks used in the Olympics will be 195.85 feet by 85.3 feet. NHL rinks are 200 feet by 85 feet, and they are considered to be narrow compared to the standard international hockey rink, which is typically 196.9 feet by 98.4 feet. Despite the slimmer playing surface, the IIHF said of the dimensions, “The differences in rink specifications are insignificant, and should not impact either the safety or quality of game play,” via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
The Milan Olympics are set to run from Feb. 6 to 22. It would be the first time since the 2014 Winter Games that NHL players are participating, though now it seems as if there’s a possibility they back out due to the conditions of the ice.
Sidney Crosby addressed the situation with the rink dimensions. He didn’t seem too concerned about the size of the playing surface, but ultimately said that it’s out of his control.
“I’m happy that we’re gonna have the opportunity to go to the Olympics,” Crosby said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Regardless of what the size of the rink is or how that shakes out, the main thing is that it gets done and it’s the same for everyone.”