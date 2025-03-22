MSU Faces Opponent With Drastically Different Path to Tournament Finals
The No. 1-seeded Michigan State Spartans host the No. 3-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Saturday.
The Spartans are looking for their second consecutive conference tournament title. With a win, the Spartans would sweep the Big Ten Championships in back-to-back seasons.
The issue for the Spartans is that they haven’t been as active as other teams after earning a bye for the tournament quarterfinals. Michigan State has only played two games in March, both against Notre Dame, the team with the worst record in the conference.
On the other hand, the Buckeyes played a tough three-game series in the quarterfinals against Wisconsin. Then, Ohio State outlasted Penn State in an overtime thriller in the semifinals. The Spartans can't overlook how battle-tested the Buckeyes have been over the past month.
Despite playing a close game in the Big Ten semifinals, the Spartans outshot the Irish 46-18. However, Michigan State couldn’t find the back of the net despite all its shots on the net. Until Big Ten Player of the Year, junior forward Isaac Howard, netted a power play goal to take the lead, and the Spartans would hold onto the 1-0 advantage, clinching a spot in the tournament final.
Without the Spartans' typical high-scoring output, they had to lean on goaltender Trey Augustine. This is no problem for the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, who has plenty of experience in big games at the college level and in international play at the World Juniors.
For the Spartans to beat the Buckeyes, they must execute when creating scoring chances. Michigan State has received offensive production from its defenseman all season and should look for its blue line to be the difference against Ohio State.
Spartans defenseman Matt Basgall scored 26 points this season, which is the third most on the team. Basgall was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for his contributions.
Also, look for the Spartans’ depth to make a difference in the championship game. The third and fourth lines are where the Spartans have an advantage over other conference opponents.
The setup of the Big Ten Tournament might have Michigan State ill-prepared for the NCAA Tournament due to a lack of full-speed action in the past month. Adam Nightingale’s squad will need to knock off the rust against the best teams in the nation and for a shot at a National Championship.
