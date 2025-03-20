Spartans' Howard Top 10 for National Player of the Year
The Michigan State Spartans knew they had something special in junior forward Isaac Howard when he transferred to East Lansing after his freshman season, but now the entire country is being put on notice.
On Wednesday, Howard was tabbed as one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.
The Hobey Baker Award is given to the top national collegiate men's hockey player in the entire country. The committee has narrowed the selection down to just 10 players and Howard is deservedly one of them.
After being talked about as one of the best players in the country all season, it comes as no surprise that Howard would get the nod into the final 10 candidates. He is most notably competing against Penn State forward Aiden Fink and Boston College forward, Ryan Leonard.
Howard has been nothing short of incredible this season for the No. 1 team in Division I. The Hudson, Wisc. native was tabbed the Big Ten Scoring Champion with 33 points in 24 conference games while also earning the Big Ten Player of the Year Award. This kid has been special all season.
Last year's winner was former No. 1 overall pick and current San Jose Sharks center, Macklin Celebrini. He is ranked second amongst NHL rookies in points (50) and has already put up 21 goals in 56 games in his rookie season. Howard has a chance to join elite company.
Howard will be featured in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game as the Spartans are seeking their second-straight conference tournament title. They will face the No. 9 (3-seeded) Ohio State Buckeyes (24-12-2) on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Howard was the hero of the Spartans' 1-0 semifinal win over Notre Dame last weekend, as he scored the lone goal of the contest.
The award winner will be revealed on Friday, April 11, during the Frozen Four in St. Louis, Missouri. With how the Spartans have played this season, he may be in a sweater and skates as a part of the Frozen Four festivities.
The other finalists are as follows:
Aiden Fink
Alex Tracy
Ayrton Martino
Jack Devine
Jimmy Snuggerud
Liam McLinskey
Mac Gadowski
Ryan Leonard
Zeev Buium
