MSU Hockey Bounces Back With 2-0 Win over New Hampshire
EAST LANSING — After dropping its first game of the season by surrendering a goal with 5.2 seconds left on Thursday, second-ranked Michigan State hockey was able to get back on the right track with a 2-0 victory over New Hampshire.
Star MSU goalie Trey Augustine had one of the easier shutouts of his life, only needing to stop 13 shots all game.
Michigan State (1-1-0) also got multi-assist games from Porter Martone and Charlie Stramel. The goals came from captain defenseman Matt Basgall and Patrick Geary.
Game Recap
First Period
The start felt eerily similar to Thursday’s game. Michigan State controlled the puck for a good portion of the first period, but the Wildcats (1-1-0) continued to throw themselves in front of pucks with glee as the Spartans struggled to find real opportunities to score.
Ten minutes into the game, UNH had six blocked shots to MSU’s zero. At the end of the first period in a 0-0 tie, shots on goal favored Michigan State, 12-4, but blocked shots were 11-2 in favor of New Hampshire.
Martone had three shots on goal and one blocked shot across the first 20 minutes.
Second Period
It was more of the same as the middle 20 minutes began. When the Munnsters in the corner of Munn Ice Arena started the “Halftime!” tradition of singing the fight song with 10 minutes left in the second period, both teams still had zeroes on the scoreboard. A shot from Michigan State’s Martone had rang off the right post just 10 seconds of game time prior.
The Spartans got their first power play opportunity with 9:22 left in the period, but UNH was able to kill it off without MSU ever seriously threatening.
Finally, with 5:48 left, Michigan State captain Matt Basgall was the one to sneak one past New Hampshire goalie Kyle Chauvette on the Spartans’ 19th shot on goal of the game. Charlie Stramel and Martone received assists. The score held at 1-0 through the end of the period.
Third Period
About two and a half minutes into the final period, Michigan State got a big second goal to give itself some more breathing room. Once again involved, Martone was behind the net and fed a nice pass to the junior defenseman Geary, who was easily able to punch it in while skating close to the net. Stramel picked up the secondary assist.
MSU had another power play chance a few minutes later, but the Wildcats were able to reach 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Still, the Spartans remained in full control. When New Hampshire’s Reid Conn received a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking with 7:43 to go in the game, the shots on goal read 36-11, in favor of MSU. Stramel took a tripping penalty only 11 seconds later, but nothing materialized for either side during the 4-on-4 segment.
The score held from there, as the Spartans were able to earn their first victory of the season. MSU’s next series will be at No. 3 Boston University on Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18.
